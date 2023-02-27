Gov. Hochul Announces ‘I LOVE NY Black’ Public Tourism Campaign

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new tourism campaign that will focus on promoting Black cultural attractions around New York State. On Friday, February 24, 2023, Gov. Hochul shared plans for the 'I LOVE NY Black' travel initiative while at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater as part of the state's commemoration of Black History Month.

New York State Launches 'I LOVE NY Black' Initiative

The campaign is designed to encourage Black travelers to visit New York State. This new tourism program follows in the footsteps of 'I LOVE NY LGBTQ' and 'Accessible NY' which highlight destinations of interest for specific travel communities.

Gov. Hochul said,

The new I LOVE NY Black travel initiative will be a celebration of New York's unparalleled Black history, culture, food, and arts. From sites and museums that bring Black history to life to world-class arts and cultural institutions like the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, New York has so much to offer. I look forward to working with our partners to welcome even more visitors to experience Black culture in our state.

I LOVE NY's Black travel initiative will promote New York State to Black travelers as a vacation destination. Visitors will be able to access it via the official 'I LOVE NY' website.

A promotional campaign will be launched to invite Black visitors and their families to experience New York State's Black history, culture, food, arts and events. The economic impact of tourism in New York State is immense.

According to the Gov.'s Office,

Black travelers represent more than 13 percent of the domestic leisure travel market, spending over $109 billion annually.

