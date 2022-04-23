Have you ever wondered what was needed to get a handicapped license plate? Are you someone who needs to be able to park as close to the entry of a business as possible? Have you ever thought about getting a handicapped placard or a license plate before?

If you have thought about it or if you physically need assistance to be able to access a business, restaurant, or just about anywhere else, what do you need to get one of these placards?

Who is eligible for a Handicapped License Plate in New York State?

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, having a handicapped license plate is limited to persons who have a permanent disability in New York State. If you are in New York, visiting from another state, you can use your current handicapped placard, as New York does recognize it as a valid out-of-state placard.

How much do the handicapped license plates cost in New York State?

The cost of the plates is $28.75 if you are also turning in your current license plates. What else needs to be done? Because this is New York State, you will also need to fill out a form, and have your doctor fill out their section.

Who's name does the vehicle registration need to be in to get the handicapped plates?

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says that the vehicle registration (to get handicapped plates) needs to be in the name of the person with the disability. If this is not possible or that disabled person does not own a car, then possibly a handicapped placard might be a better way to go for you.

