Get Married at a Hudson Valley Dunkin’ Drive-Thru

Nothing says "I Love You" like a cup of coffee.

I'm a firm believer that once your significant other gets your coffee order right, they're ready to take the next step. Yes, I'm saying that coffee leads to marriage and I think America's favorite coffee distributor is on the same page as me.

Dunkin is looking for couples in New York State to "espresso" their love to each other at a Dunkin drive-thru. On social media sites such as Instagram, Dunkin is proposing that couples in New York share their love story for a chance to get married at the drive-thru.

If you like your partner a "latte" and are ready to "brew" up a quick wedding all you have to do is the following:

Follow Dunkin on Instagram

Post a picture of how Dunkin’ is part of your love story and why you want to get married at a Dunkin’ Drive-thru using the hashtag #DunkinIDoContest.

It's a perfect and safe way to get married during a pandemic. If you're meant to "bean" together and don't want to wait any longer, why not!?

There's no purchase necessary, but you do have to be 18 or older to apply. If you're interested in getting hitched at the Dunkin drive-thru you have until January 30th, 2021 to get your pictures in.

Save the date for your possible Dunkin' wedding on 2.21.2.

You can find several Dunkin locations around the Hudson Valley in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Rockland and Putnam Counties.

Here's an after-party idea, get a few boxes of donuts, stack them and make your own homemade Dunkin' Wedding Cake.