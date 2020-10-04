Generator Sold at Sams Club Being Recalled Due to Fuel Leak

If you have bought a generator at Sam's Club you might want to go check it out and see if it has a recall on it. The generator in question is made by Westinghouse and sold at Sam's Club locations (and online) across the United States.

The generators affected were made by Westinghouse. They are being recalled due to 26 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve. At this time, there have been no injuries reported due to the leak.

The models of generator that you need to check for are: WGen500DFv and the Gen4500DF, and start with the following serial numbers:

04511A1019xxxxxxxxx

04511A1219xxxxxxxxx

5311A1219xxxxxxxxx

If you own one of the generators, you should stop using it and contact Westinghouse for a replacement, www.westinghouseoutdoorpower.com and then click on the product safety page.

Do not return it to the place of purchase without contacting Westinghouse first.

As a homeowner, have you found owning a generator to be a necessary investment? What is the longest that you have gone without power and had to use your generator? What kind of gasoline do you put in it? Do you start it every few months to make sure that it will work when you need it?