As Shaina Twain would say, "Let's Go Girls!".

February is approaching and we all know that that means, Valentine's Day. Growing up, we may have looked forward to this holiday a little bit more. From bags of candy to homemade festive cupcakes and personal Valentine's Day cards from classmates, it truly was a fun time.

Now that we're grown (somewhat) we are either spending Valentine's Day with our significant other, best friends, family or pet. Regardless of your current situation, being single or taken, it's also a time of year to reflect not only on the love for yourself but for your lady friends.

Going through life a few good girlfriends can truly make it a better experience. What a better way to spend Galentine's Day than with your close friends who could basically be your sisters.

Create the group chat, plan the outfits and call Uber. This year is the celebration of love within our friendships, cheers to Galentine's Day.

Here are a few places within the Hudson Valley that you can visit on this special holiday.

City Winery Hudson Valley

23 Factory St, Montgomery NY 12549

Galentine's Day Celebration: Espresso Martini Making

Sunday February 13, 2022, 2pm

Audrina Patridge Mixes It Up With Kahlua Astrid Stawiarz loading...

When was the last time that you had an espresso martini? For me, I never had. Grab your girls and head on over to the historic site of Montgomery Mills, now known as City Winery. With a large list of mouthwatering food options, a variety of items in gift shops and unique cocktails, it's hard to pass this up. If you're up to sharpening your bartending skills, this would also be the time to do it. General Admission is $65, which includes small bites and drinks.

Click here to purchase tickets and find out more.

Tapped

22 Henry St, Unit #2, Middletown NY 10940

Drag Brew: A Unique Brunch Experience

Saturday February 12, 2022, 11am

Magic theater stage mel-nik loading...

Grab the ladies, fellas and even your mom to join in on this fun and exciting show. Even though this is the day before Galentine's Day, it's great to have a pre party. Located in the historic, downtown Middletown, Tapped provides an all around experience. From late night drinks, to eats and Sunday Brunch, there's something for everyone. However, when was the last time that you went to a drag show? This Valentine's Day Weekend Drag Brunch event has special performances. Tickets are $15 for the show and can be bought at the bar, cash only.

Click here to find out more about this event.

Ayurvedic Teas and Seasonal Snacks

Hudson Valley Writers Center

300 Riverside Dr, Sleepy Hollow NY

Sunday February 13, 2022, 3 pm

Historic Night For London Underground As Trains Run through The Night Getty Images loading...

Tea time truly is the best time. I look forward to mornings enjoying my English Breakfast and ending my night with a warm cup of green or hibiscus tea. There's something so healing about it's properties. Ayurvedic Teas and Seasonal Snacks has the perfect event for an adult tea party with your girlfriends. It will truly be the perfect time to, "Spill the tea". During this event, you will learn how to create holistic medicine through food and drink for your body type. On site, you will create concoctions and enjoy small bites to go along with your soothing beverages.

Click here to purchase tickets and find out more.

Which event will you be attending? Share with us below.

Hudson Valley Restaurants With The Most Instagram Worthy Cocktails Throughout the Hudson Valley, bars and restaurants have really created unique drinks. From exotic choices to glamourous, there seems to always be something for someone on the menu at the table.

Here are the top 4 places within the Hudson Valley that I have been blown away at how perfect my drink looked and tasted. Cheers!