Free “Guac” on the Rock at These Hudson Valley Restaurants

The Rock will pay for your guacamole if you buy his tequila at these Hudson Valley Bars and restaurants.

First I had no idea that Dwayne "Rock" Johnson was following George Clooney into the world of tequila, Clooney is a big part of the tequila brand, Casamigos, and now the Rock is a part of the tequila brand Teremana, and to celebrate him turning 49 years old, he wants to buy you some guacamole.

The Rock's birthday is coming up on May 2nd, and if you order a drink with his tequila in it at bunch of local restaurants between May 1st and May 5th the Rock will Venmo you up to $10 for some guacamole. The folks at Teremana are calling it "Guac on the Rock" according to WTEN.

The Rock is one of my favorite people in the world of celebrities' and things like this are why, he said, "I want to help get people safely back into our restaurants, bars and hotels. This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round. These people need our help and support to get back in business…. Let’s go help them out, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say thank you for all they do. And let everyone know that The Guac’s on The Rock!"

According to the Teremana website here are the Hudson Valley restaurants that are serving up The Rocks tequila:

DC Indoor Golf/Deuces at 10Crannell St in Poughkeepsie.

Heritage food & Drink on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls.

Novellas at 2 Terwilliger Lane in New Paltz.

BAJA 328 on Main Street in Beacon.

Charlottes on Route 44 in Millbrook.

Tortilla Taco Bar on Broadway in Kingston.

Sky View Mexican Restaurant on Forest Hill Drive in Kingston.

Chapala Grill on Windsor Highway in New Windsor.

Rock Wall Pub & Grub on Academy Ave in Cornwall on Hudson.

Pueblo on Route 52 in Carmel.

Hot Shotz in Kerhonkson.

Get the full list of stores and restaurants that you can find Teremana Tequila here, and always remember to drink responsibly.

