Free Baby Formula Available for Dutchess County Families

For weeks, parents across the United States and right here in the Hudson Valley were scrambling to find baby formula.

When the formula was available, it flew off the shelves and some families were battling formula price gauging in New York State. Other families took the DIY route and attempted to make their own formula, however, the FDA warned of low calcium levels in the homemade formula recipes.

In May of 2022, State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a statement:

New York families should work with their infant's medical provider if a new formula suggestion is needed to meet their infant's needs, and all New Yorkers should visit their local New York State Women, Infants and Children Office or prescreen with Wanda, the Department's chatbot, to see if their infant is eligible for WIC benefits

No parent should have to worry about feeding their child and while many formula companies have seen some relief, Dutchess County is looking to get formula into parents' hands fast and for free.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro wrote on Instagram earlier this week:

With the current nationwide shortage of infant formula products, we continue to partner with Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County with providing free baby formula to Dutchess County residents. Those in need of these resources can scan the QR code below or call the Community Action Partnership at (845) 452-5104 to learn more about available formula.

The Community Action Partnership website has links to resources around Dutchess County like food pantries, COVID concerns, community needs and more, along with all local information regarding how to access baby formula.

To learn more about receiving free baby formula and other helpful resources in Dutchess County visit DutchessCap.Org.

