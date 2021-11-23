Football Players Needed for Steamy Pretty Little Liars Scene

Lights. Camera. Action. Another Hudson Valley production is looking for more extras.

If you or someone you know has the acting bug, this is the time to be in the Hudson Valley. With several streaming services and entertainment companies filming in the area, they're always looking for background actors.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been working feverishly in Saugerties since this summer. It seems like every few weeks they are looking for new, fresh faces to pop up in the background of certain scenes.

This week, according to Castifi, they're looking for football players. However, the scene they are casting for is a little steamier than normal. It's a teen drama, what did you expect?

Castifi writes:

Seeking Football Players comfortable with partial or full-frontal nudity for a NON-SEXUAL, locker room scene.

The scene will be shooting in New York City on December 14th and they are said football players are to be 18 years old or older and in a Hudson Valley Film Commission email they added " There will be transportation to location and back from Manhattan."

The football player gig is a paid one. According to the email "Full Nudity $1000/8 + $100 COVID Test, Partial Nudity $500/8 + $100 COVID Test." Actors must be fully vaccinated for 14 days.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been filming in the Ulster County area since July of 2021. The HBO Max production is always looking for extras, just last week they were in need of trick-or-treaters for a Halloween scene.

Those in the Hudson Valley aspiring to become an actor or actress should check out Hudson Valley Film Commission online at HudsonValleyFilmCommission.org. They update their site and social media with casting calls and filming locations.

