Florida Georgia Line Heading to Hudson Valley Drive-In Screens

Summer Country concert season is here.

There are so many great shows coming to the Hudson Valley and Greater Danbury area. We've got the Zac Brown Band (August 6th, 2021) and Chris Stapleton (September 23rd, 2021) coming to Bethel Woods. Thomas Rhett (August 21st, 2021) and Luke Bryan (July 16, 2021) are both performing at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.

Country music fans are thrilled to see a concert, live in person this summer. While most shows are now switching from virtual to live and in person, there are still a few, exclusive, one-night-only movie theater and drive-in theater concerts.

Florida Georgia Line, along with special guests Nelly and Chase Rice will be performing at hundreds of movie theaters around the US on Saturday, June 21, 2021.

Encore Events announced the "Epic Concert Film Experience" earlier this week. Tickets are currently on sale but will see a price increase on Thursday, May 13.

Nothing says summer in the Hudson Valley quite like a visit to one of the many drive-in theaters in our area. You can check out Brian and Tyler of FGL, Nelly, and Chase Rice on the big screen this summer at the following drive-in locations:

Warwick Drive-In: 5 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, NY 10990

Fair Oaks Drive-In: 365 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown, NY 10940

Rumors were swirling in late 2020 and early 2021 that Florida Georgia Line was splitting up, but those rumors were put to rest as the boys confirmed they were just working on solo projects.

FGL was set to do a live tour in 2020 with Kenny Chesney however, those dates were postponed and have yet to be rescheduled.

