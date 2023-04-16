This historic Hudson Valley property includes multiple buildings for guests and secluded lake front access. JUST WOW....out of all of the real listings I've seen this one is officially my favorite. I can't stop staring at all of the pictures and it looks like a celebrity would living in this massive home. Take a look at the amazing home that's for sale in Fishkill.

Get our free mobile app

Stunning property for sale in Fishkill, NY:

J. Miller, Joncar Realty Inc Be via realtor.com/Canva J. Miller, Joncar Realty Inc Be via realtor.com/Canva loading...

I can't get over this home...it was developed by Henry Dubois Van Wyck. Does that name sound familiar? It should...he was the first mayor of Fishkill and it literally is like owning a piece of Hudson Valley history.

Would you really be cooking if you bought this house?

J. Miller, Joncar Realty Inc Be via realtor.com/Canva J. Miller, Joncar Realty Inc Be via realtor.com/Canva loading...

I wouldn't, but if you do enjoy cooking this would be a fabulous spot.

Views, views and more views:

J. Miller, Joncar Realty Inc Be via realtor.com/Canva J. Miller, Joncar Realty Inc Be via realtor.com/Canva loading...

That view literally looks like paradise. I would sit outside all day and just stare. Imagine waking up to that every morning?

More buildings on the property:

J. Miller, Joncar Realty Inc Be via realtor.com/Canva J. Miller, Joncar Realty Inc Be via realtor.com/Canva loading...

There are a few amazing features about the home. There's the main house, family gatehouse, family cabin, cottage, conservatory and more. Oh my...

This amazing home is located on 4 Willow Lake Drive right in Fishkill, NY and the current listing price for the home is $5,950,000. If you are the person that ends up buying this home I just ask one thing...please invite us over for a dinner party.

Here are some cool parks in the area and free libraries to check out:

Little Known Dutchess County Parks