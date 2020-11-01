First Time in 26 Yrs Popular Holiday Tree Lighting Is Cancelled

So you are hearing more and more about Hudson Valley holiday traditions that have been cancelled for 2020 because of COVID. Just last week we mentioned that the annual light festival in Saugerties had been cancelled. Unfortunately, we are having to share news with you again about another classic, heartwarming holiday event in the Hudson Valley being cancelled. This time the cancellation is for the Celebration of Lights Parade and Fireworks, in Poughkeepsie, hosted by Bardavon Opera House.

Usually the celebration would kick off with a tree-lighting at Main & Market Streets and continue with a parade, music and holiday festivities, to Dongan Park in the Little Italy Section of Poughkeepsie, with a second tree lighting and music.

As a much anticipated holiday event, the thousands who attend it annual will be sad to not be able to participate. Chris Silva, Bardavon Executive Director and long-time parade organizer said, via press release, “I’m sad about it but we want to keep people safe so cancelling is the only option. Happily the City and County will still be hanging lights on trees and poles this year which is great and I look forward to gathering together again sometime in 2021.”

What is your favorite memory with the Celebration of Lights? It is the parade? The music? Maybe it was getting cookies at Cafe Auroa after the parade? Or walking down to River Station restaurant to grab a cup of chowder to warm yourself up. Feel free to share your photos and memories of the event in years previous, by using the app to submit your photos, videos or to record an audio memory for us.

Looking for another light celebration that you can see with your family, and maintain social distance? Check out Peace, Love and Lights.