First Snowflakes Expected to Fall in Hudson Valley This Week

This is not the news you wanted to hear, but we're likely to see snow in the Hudson Valley this week.

While we're probably weeks away from any serious accumulations, we can officially say that snow season is here. The Hudson Valley will see its very first flakes this week while the rest of the state deals with steadier snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service, upstate New York is poised to see its first major accumulations on Thursday. Upwards of four inches will fall in Central New York, Western New York and the North Country.

Here in the Hudson Valley, communities to the north are expected to see flurries and some steady snow but it's not expected to stick around for long. Areas near Kingston, Woodstock, Ellenville, Hunter and the towns of Sullivan County are expected to see the snow fly, but temperatures will be warm enough to melt the flakes as soon as they land.

We can thank an exceptionally warm October for us being able to keep the snowblower in the shed this time around. Temperatures have reached record highs this Fall, with one town even reporting the warmest October in over 200 years of recordkeeping. And it looks like this trend will continue for the next couple of weeks.

While we will experience below-freezing temperatures through the weekend, things will warm up again early next week, with daytime temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. So far, the extended outlook shows that the warming trend will continue through the middle of the month.

Of course, we're bound to eventually see some nasty accumulations, but this week the snowflakes will be nothing more than a pleasant distraction. So if you live in the higher elevations of the Hudson Valley, enjoy the region's very first snowfall of the year and take solace in the fact that you won't have to take that shovel out of the garage -- at least for now.

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at?

The Hudson Valley's Best Pet Halloween Costumes of 2021 Here are some of our favorite entries in this year's Pet Costume Contest. Scroll down to see them all and find out which two adorable pets wowed the judges and brought home some big prizes.