If you are a Hudson Valley Fire Fighter and you have wanted to do more this opportunity may be exactly what you need to fulfill that desire. According to a Facebook post from the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services the Fire Protection Specialist exam is going to be held in July but you must submit an application by June 1, 2022.

We are very fortunate in the Hudson Valley to have a dedicated group of men and women in our communities committed to our safety in case of fire. The job opportunity with the state is for those people who are looking to join the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

New York State Fire Specialist Exam July 2022

The Fire Protection Special civil service exam is scheduled for July 16th, 2022 but in order to sit for the test, you must first submit your application by June 1, 2022. To apply and see the qualifications for the two positions being offered you can follow this link from theNew York State Department of Civil Service.

If you are familiar with what a State Fire Fighter does you should visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services. Their post for the job explains that the office of fire prevention and control offers services to firefighters, fire departments, and local governments.

