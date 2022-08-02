Fire at Ulster County Storage Facility, Some Report Losing Everything

The fire happened on Monday, August 1st.

No matter what town you call home in the Hudson Valley, it's likely your town has at least one storage unit facility. Some areas like Poughkeepsie, Wallkill, and Kingston have at least 5 places where people can store the stuff they don't have room for at home. When you store your things at one of these places, you hope that those items will be safe but unfortunately, sometimes bad things can happen.

Fire Breaks Out at Storage Facility

That's exactly what happened on Monday, August 1st at a popular self-storage location in Ulster County. One of the fire departments that responded to the call shared what happened on Facebook saying,

"At approximately 02:58 hours units were dispatched for an unknown type of fire in the area of 1693 Ulster Avenue. Responding units had a heavy smoke condition in the area and located multiple storage units well involved in a 56 Unit 225 x 30 storage facility."

According to Ulster Hose Company #5, the fire broke out at the AllSpace Storge location at 1693 Ulster Ave, in Lake Katrine, and when firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire was so big that they would need more help to get the fire under control. The two-alarm fire quickly turned into a 3-alarm fire as firefighters were overwhelmed with the heavy volume of contents in the storage units. The fire was placed under control at "approximately 03:51 hours with an extensive overhaul to follow" according to the fire department.

Fire Damage & Clean-Up

Once the fire was under control, the fire department announced that 23 storage units sustained heavy fire damage and 33 units suffered smoke and heat damage. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but when it's available, we will update this article.

Renters Lose Everything

Renters of units that were damaged by the fire were contacted by the town of Ulster with one renter commenting on the fire department's Facebook page saying, "All of our stuff for the new place, lamps, kitchenware... So sad😔😭".

Another commenter stated that "it was the whole F building" that sustained the most damage. If you have a unit at AllSpace, renters are encouraged to contact them to see if their belonging were affected by the fire.

Mutual Aid to Help with the Fire

In total, the fire Mutual aid was provided to help the Ulster Hose Company #5 to get the fire under control by surrounding fire departments including "the Glasco Fire Department, Centerville Cedar Grove, Ulster PD, Mobile Life Support, Ulster County Car 56 Gafney, and Car 56-1 Worrad, Town of Ulster Building Department and The Ulster County Fire Investigation unit." A job well done by all involved!!!

