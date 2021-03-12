An assemblyman from the Hudson Valley wants to rename the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee. Before I agree to any name change I'd like to know what Tappan Zee even means.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing a ton of pressure these days. Between the current investigation into both the COVID nursing home deaths and the allegations of inappropriate conduct from former members of his staff, he has been making headlines a lot lately.

Now even his father's legacy is at risk.

The structural integrity of the new Mario M. Cuomo Bridge has come into question.

Rockland County Assemblyman Mike Lawler has introduced a bill to rename the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee. The idea has gained a lot of support from New Yorkers.

I can understand why people are passionate about renaming the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge right now but why switch it back to the Tappan Zee? What the heck does that name even mean and where does it come from?

The old Tappan Zee bridge was actually named after a governor like other bridges across New York. It was named after Governor Malcolm Wilson. According to Definitons.net, Tappan Zee comes from a Native American tribe called the Tappan. Zee means "sea" in Dutch.

I bet most New Yorkers didn't know the real meaning of the bridge's name. I'm more than fine with going back to calling it the Tappan Zee. How do you feel about it?