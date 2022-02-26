Who Can File Their Income Taxes for Free in New York State? How?

The time to prepare and file your tax returns is now. While the tax deadline is in the middle of April, why don't you just get it done? There are a few ways to do that, but New York has a program that will let you e-file your taxes for free.

Who can file their tax return for free in New York State? Is this a joke?

Photo Credit - Scott Olson/Getty Images Photo Credit - Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

No, it is not a joke. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has a program that will help you e-file your taxes for free.

So what is the catch? How can I file my taxes for free? What do I need?

140411606 Sara Robinson loading...

You will need to gather all of your information for the 2021 tax year. This includes your W-2s, all of your 1099's, your email address, NYS drivers license or NYS ID, your birthday, Social Security Number, a copy of your previous year's return (yep, this is used to verify who you are), and your banking information (this is used so you can direct deposit your refund if you are entitled to one).

So, I have the information, how do I prepare my New York State taxes online for free?

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash loading...

Ok, here is the catch. Yes, it is New York State, so you pretty much know there has to be a catch, right? Ok, here it is, you need to have made less than $73,000. Did you make less than that? Then you can file this way.

Ok, I made less than $73,000, what do I do now to file my NYS Taxes?

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

To file your taxes for free, head over to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, by clicking here. All the best to you filing. Hopefully, you are due a sizeable refund!

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

The 35 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State