Fed Reminds New York Teens to Register For Selective Service

The Selective Service System is reminding New York teenage men to register their information in the event that a military draft is needed. There's a huge penalty if they don't.

The military draft may have ended in the mid-'70s but registration for the Selective Service System has been the law since 1917. This system is in place should a military draft ever become needed for our nation's security. Some adult men may not know that this registration is mandatory.

Who is Required to Register for the Selective Service System?

According to SSS.gov, there's a massive penalty if you fail to register. It's actually a felony and you may also be fined up to $250,000. Once you are 26 years of age, you are no longer needed for selective service.

There are exemptions, which can be found on the Selective Service System's government website.

