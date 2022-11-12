‘FBI Agents’ Swarm Rhinebeck, New York BBQ Joint

Did The FBI Really Swarm Rhinebeck?

Well, sort of. Some of the cast from CBS's hit television show FBI were in the Hudson Valley recently. Popular barbeque joint, Smoky Rock BBQ in Rhinebeck shared that 2 of the show's stars had a hankerin' for some New York BBQ.

Actor John Boyd and actress Shantel VanSanten, who played Special Agent Stuart Scola and Special Agent Nina Chase took photos with the Smoky Rock staff which they shared on Facebook with the caption:

It was a pleasure having Actress Shantel VanSanten and Actor John Boyd dine with us and experience our Original NY Style BBQ in the Village of Rhinebeck!! #rhinebeck#hudsonvalleyny#hudsonvalleymagazine#bbq

What Was The FBI Cast Doing in the Hudson Valley?

We're not too sure what Boyd and VanSanten were doing in the area, but they very well could have been filming scenes for the show in the area. FBI is one of the many shows that has been seen shooting in Westchester and parts of the Hudson Valley.

Or, and this is a complete stretch from my inner One Tree Hill fan, could have VanSanten been visiting fellow OTH star Hilarie Burton Morgan in Rhinebeck at Samuels Sweet Shop? Hey, stranger things have happened!

You can catch Boyd and VanSanten on CBS's FBI Tuesdays at 8 pm.

Ulster County The New Celebrity Hot Spot?

This celebrity sighting comes after a string of big named celebrities were spotted in the region. This past weekend comedian and actor Kevin James (Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Hitch, King Of Queens) was seen dining in Lake Katrine before his show in Kingston.

Casa Vallarta - Lake Katrine NY, Facebook Casa Vallarta - Lake Katrine NY, Facebook loading...

Right before Halloween, another CBS star was in the area. Matthew Gray Gubler of Criminal Minds fame was spotted getting scared at The Headless Horseman in Ulster Park followed by a stroll around Saugerties the following day.

Celebrity sightings are the new thing in the Hudson Valley. It seems like there's a new familiar face in the area every week. If you're looking to do a little celebrity spotting while in town check out some of the local hot spots celebrities have been spotted below!

