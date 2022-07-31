Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots

We've got the Top 5 Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots.

According to National Day Calendar, National Hot Dog Day celebrates a summertime staple on a bun annually on the third Wednesday in July. There are so many great hot dog choices right here in the Hudson Valley, NY area, and we had one of the biggest responses to any food poll we have ever done when we asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite go-to hot dog spot was in the area.

As a kid growing up in the Hudson Valley, a favorite spot for me was the Sabrett truck off exit 19 on I84 that was around for many years throughout the 1980s and 1990s. I remember mom always stopping when we'd pass by to get us kids lunch, and it would always be one dog with chili and another with cooked onions. That's the same way I order them today whenever I stop at a hot dog joint.

Top 5 Hudson Valley Favorite Hot Dog Spots

5. Holydog

Holy Dog at 44 W Main St in Middletown is the newest spot on our list, having opened 10 years ago. Established in 2012, the hot dog joint has gotten a lot of publicity ranking on Google's top dog list at number 1 in "Upstate NY", number 3 in the state, and number 38 in the nation! This is according to Lohud. They took the number 5 spot on our list.

4. Pam's Bun 'N' Run

Pam's Bun 'N' Run in Pleasant Valley has been serving for over 35 years, having been established in 1986. The popular hot dog truck that sits near the creek of Rt 44 ranks number 4 on our list.

3. Dallas Hot Weiners

Dallas Hot Wieners has been a Hudson Valley area tradition for 85 plus years. With locations in Kingston, Saugerties and Lake Katrine, the family business serves up legendary hot dogs. One must try their famous secret sauce. Dallas Hot Wieners ranks number 3 on our list.

2. Smith Street Hot Dogs

Smith Street Hot Dogs located at 105 Smith St in Poughkeepsie is a family-run business that has been around for 50 plus years, offering authentic, city-style Boar's Head hot dogs. Those who have experienced the timeless "Smith Street Dog" know. Smith Street Hot Dogs ranks number 2 on our list.

1. Pete's

Pete's Hot Dogs located at 239 S William St in Newburgh is celebrating 90 years this year! Established in 1932, the family business continues to deliver the absolute best hot dog in the Hudson Valley. Pete's takes the top spot at number 1 on our list.

By an overwhelming majority, Pete's Hot Dogs in Newburgh was voted best hot dog spot in the Hudson Valley. Not surprising as Pete's continuously wins out every year in Boris and Robyn's Battle of the Best, including this year.