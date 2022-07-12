‘Favorite’ Cookies Sold In New York Recalled Over Wrong Ingredient

Popular cookies sold at stores across New York State are being recalled. Customers are told these cookies may cause some Empire State residents to have a "serious allergic reaction."

J&M Foods initiated a voluntary recall of its Favorite Day Lavender Shortbread Cookies. These cookies were "erroneously" packed with Chocolate Chip Cookies, according to the FDA.

Popular Cookies Sold At Target Stores In New York State Recalled Due To Wrong Ingredient

Photos and more information about the recalled cookies are below:

Favorite Day Lavender Shortbread Cookies Recalled in New York State

Over 1,400 seven-ounce bags of Favorite Day Lavender Shortbread Cookies were packaged with chocolate chip cookies.

Below is the UPC and Lot Code (best by date) for these recalled packages

UPC: 0-85239-28609-8

Lot Code: BB 18-Apr-2023

What To Do If You Purchased These Cookies in New York

Anyone who purchased the recalled cookies can contact Target at 1-800-440-0680, or J&M Foods at 1-800-264-2278 for a full refund, the FDA reports. Customers with any questions are advised by the FDA to contact J&M Foods directly at 1-800-264-2278.

Massive Bacon Recall In New York State

Bacon Photo by Wright Brand Bacon on Unsplash loading...

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on a massive bacon recall. Over 185,000 pounds of bacon sold nationwide and in New York State are being recalled over "extraneous materials." CLICK HERE for more information on what bacon products were recalled.

