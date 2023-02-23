3 Found Dead In Powerful Monroe, NY House Fire

The Monroe Police Department (MPD) shared tragic news today after an overnight housefire claimed the lives of three people.

This is the second house fire in Orange County, NY in the last week. The Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department recently responded to flames tearing through a suburban residence on February 18th. While no injuries were reported in Montgomery, NY, unfortunately the same was not true this week in Monroe.

Fatal House Fire in Monroe, NY

"On February 23 2023 at approximately 12:55am, the Monroe Police Department responded along with the Monroe Joint Fire District... for a reported house fire", began a press release from the MPD. Although neighbors shared that residents still may have still been inside the structure, the MPD said the "fully engulfed house fire" made search and rescue efforts impossible until the flames were extinguished.

Unfortunately, when safety permitted first responders to enter the home, they found three people inside who fell victim to the fire. Their identities have not been shared by authorities at this time.

Monroe, NY Community Responds to Tragic Fire

The fire on Highland Avenue in Monroe, NY brought an outpouring of support from the community to both first responders and those affected by the tragic loss. "How awful. Prayers and condolences to the family, friends, and First Responders", read one comment. "I'm very sorry to the victims, I just passed there and it's still full of police... my deepest condolences", shared another.

Fire Safety Tips

House fires are always dangerous, but overnight blazes can be especially deadly. Ready.gov recommends that renters and homeowners replace smoke detector batteries every six months, and sleep with bedroom doors closed to slow the spread of flames. If you awake to your smoke alarm, remember to stay low to the ground and feel doorknobs for heat and look for smoke through door cracks before exiting your bedroom.

