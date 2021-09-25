Fantastic 4 Day Fall Festival in Sullivan County

It’s fall in the Hudson Valley. Pumpkins, apples, shorter days, and soon the weather will get chilly and the leaves will start to change color. It really is a glorious time to celebrate the harvest and the season. The hardest part is trying to decide which of the many festivals to attend.

There are plenty of festivals to choose from this time of the year in the Hudson Valley, but the festival that kicks off in Sullivan County this week is going to be like the king of festivals. It’s the 4 day Fall Festival and Carnival and it’s going to be awesome.

The Fall Festival and Carnival will kick off on Sept. 30 at Morningside Park on Morningside Road in Hurleyville, and it will run all the way through Oct. 3. You and your friends and family will get to enjoy four days of community festivities including carnival rides like the Whirlwind, the Twister, and Tubs of Fun. There will also be inflatables, arts and crafts tables, plenty of vendors, food, and even hay rides. And you can look forward to a full schedule of live events, demonstrations, activities and live performances. Plus, Friday evening at 7:30 is the Manhattan Short Film Festival.

There’s a little (or a lot) of something for everyone in the whole family to enjoy at the 4 day Fall Festival and Carnival in Hurleyville. The festival will be held on Thursday Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 1 from 2PM - 7PM, on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 2PM - 9PM and on Sunday, Oct. 3 from NOON - 5PM.

