Fancy Feast Opening Pop Up Restaurant for Humans in NYC

One thing I love about the Hudson Valley is being so close to New York City. Whenever we hear about some weird and trendy pop-up shop or restaurant, you know there's an excellent chance it's making a stop at The Big Apple.

Whether you want steak, pizza, pasta, or a sandwich, New York City is filled with amazing restaurants. New York City is about to get one more for a limited time and it has a lot of people scratching their heads and no not with their legs.

While most of us dream of eating like a king, I guess there is a number of people who want to eat like a cat.

People have already made their reservations.

15 Dog-Friendly Winery and Cideries in the Hudson Valley There's nothing more relaxing than enjoying a glass of your favorite wine with your best friend by your side. Check out these 15 dog-friendly wineries and cideries across the Hudson Valley.