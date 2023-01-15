Is New York a good state to raise a family?

Some may focus on the high cost of living or raising crime rates as indicators to move somewhere else. But a new study has shed some light on where the best states to raise a family are. It may come as a surprise to some naysayers that New York did quite well, according to this data.

The Study

WalletHub compared all 50 states for raising a family using five key dimensions; family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics. Some may be a bit confused about how New York could have done so well in a category such as affordable housing.

According to WalletHub, we didn't. The study says New York ranked 48th for that particular metric

But, as mentioned, there were a lot of other factors that went into this study.

Where Does New York Rank?

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts ranked 1st overall, while Mississippi came in dead last. New York came in 3rd overall, while ranking 2nd when it came to family fun, and 8th for health and safety. Vermont was 5th, New Jersey was 7th, Connecticut 10th, and Pennsylvania 18th.

Where to Find a Job?

As the job market continues to recover after COVID, many companies and businesses are looking for employees and continue to hire. According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 3.7%, back to pre-pandemic levels.

The Study

Sometimes finding work depends on where you live, and some states are going to have more to offer than others. WalletHub recently compared more than 182 cities in the country across 32 key indicators of job-market strength. It may surprise you that several cities in New York state, including one in the lower Hudson Valley, made the list of best places to find work, according to this study.

WalletHub compared each city or town across two key dimensions, “Job Market” and “Socio-economics.”

Lower Hudson Valley Area is Hiring?

Yonkers came in at 65th overall, according to Wallethub. Their strong showing had to do with their socio-economic score, where they ranked 30th. Some factors included under that metric are; median annual income and transit accessibility of the workplace,

loading...

There were a few other areas in the state that made the list.

65. Yonkers

85. Rochester

113. Buffalo

147. New York City

