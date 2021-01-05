Explore Poughkeepsie’s History Through Pictures

I don’t know about you, but I’ve always been interested in the history of the town or city I live in. My house is full of books about local towns here in the Hudson Valley. I’m always curious about my 150+ year old house and who has lived there over the years, and I always think that I'll see my house in one of those local books. I haven't yet, but I sure have learned lots of local history. Now you can explore Poughkeepsie and the areas surrounding Poughkeepsie through some very cool pictures.

Join the Poughkeepsie Public Library District and Historian Shannon Butler on a virtual and visual journey back into the late 19th century on Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 7PM - 8PM. Using the Vail photograph collection, Shannon will take a look at some of the interesting people who have called this area home over a century ago.

This talk will cover the history of the Vail Brothers Studios and the sorts of images they captured. Then you will get to explore some big names who have had their photographs taken by the Vail Brothers. Familiar Dutchess County names like Eastman, Adriance, and Roosevelt as well as some of the everyday folks with some fascinating stories to tell.

Registration is required for this local history discussion. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information to access the meeting. You can register right here. For more information about the Vail photograph collection and the Jan. 13 presentation, visit the event facebook page.