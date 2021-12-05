When was the last time that you sat down and had dinner with Santa? I bet that it has been a few years, or maybe to answer the question honestly, never.

If you ever had the chance to have dinner with Santa, what would you say? What would you wear? The thought of this truly excites me.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is hosting a night with St. Nick, himself. From December 9, 2021, to December 10, 2021, there will be a dinner with Santa from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. On-site, there will be food stations.

This will take place in the Event Gallery which is decorated for the holiday season. Santa will be on site to hop into all of your selfies and boomerangs.

If you are wondering what's on the menu at Santa's table, you won't be disappointed. From salads to mouthwatering entrees and desserts, I'm already imagining what I would order exactly. There is a menu for adults and children, something for the entire family.

This is the perfect time to find out if you were on the good list this year and if not, still have time to make up for it.

Be sure to check out their Peace, Love & Lights, drive through the holiday light display while you're visiting Bethel Woods.

Here are a few other places where you can see Santa in the Hudson Valley this holiday season.

Poughkeepsie Galleria

Newburgh Mall

Galleria at Crystal Run

Catskill Christmas Express

Brunch with Santa

Selfies and pet pictures with Santa

Will you be attending this dinner with Santa at Bethel Woods? Have you been naughty or nice? Share with us below.

