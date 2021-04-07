The weather is warming up around the Hudson Valley. If you're looking to get out today and hit the Dutchess County Rail Trail be prepared for a possible traffic jam.

No, we're not talking cars backed up on the rail trail, however you may see some folks slow down while walking, running and biking near the Route 55 section of the trail.

Dutchess County Parks shared on social media that there will be some roadwork being done on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8.

According to the post, "it is one lane today and tomorrow as sealant is being applied to help preserve the concrete. The one lane will be shared with bikes and pedestrians so please be careful and courteous."

Dutchess County Parks warn Rail Trail users to "proceed with caution" and they go on to thank the DPW team for "their work on our trails."

Of course, if you're looking for other parts of the Dutchess County Rail Trail to explore you have 13 miles of trail to choose from.

The William R. Steinhaus Dutchess Rail Trail runs through "Hopewell Junction in the vicinity of Route 82 in the Town of East Fishkill, traverses the Towns of Wappinger, LaGrange, and Poughkeepsie, and links directly to the Walkway Over the Hudson in the City of Poughkeepsie."

If you need help navigating the Dutchess Rail Trail, you can download the trail map through the Dutchess County Government website.

Where are your favorite walking paths in the Hudson Valley? Are you a regular at the Walkway Over the Hudson? Let us know on our Facebook page!

