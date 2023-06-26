Elderly Hudson Valley Man Killed In Hit-And-Run

A Hudson Valley family is mourning the loss of a grandfather who was killed while walking in the area.

Police from Westchester County announced an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly man.

Elderly Man Killed In Westchester County, New York

On Friday, June 23, at approximately 9:37 a.m., members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of Executive Boulevard at Nepperhan Avenue on a report of a motor vehicle accident with pedestrian injuries.

Arriving officers found what's described as an "unresponsive elderly" man down in the street with blunt force trauma to his body.

The victim was later identified as 78-year-old Azhar Jamil Said, of Yonkers. He was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offer their sincere condolences to his family and friends," the Yonkers Police Department said in a press release.

Yonkers, New York Man Accused Of Causing Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident Found In Elmsford

The vehicle that allegedly struck him fled the area prior to police arrival, police say. The accident was witnessed by many.

Witnesses from the scene noticed the victim was crossing Executive Boulevard north to south at Truman Avenue when he was struck by a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida license plates traveling east on Executive Boulevard.

Over the next 28 hours, detectives located the red Jeep, which was determined to be a rental, and identified the driver.

Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Joseph Dimitri Delgado of Yonkers. He was found at a hotel in the Village of Elmsford and arrested Saturday afternoon.

Delgado was driving without a license, police allege. He had his driving privileges in the State of New York suspended due to prior scoffs, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

He was charged with one count of an operator leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a class D felony.

