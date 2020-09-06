Effects Artist Creates Terrifying ‘Karen’ Halloween Mask

Something tells me that Harley Quinn won't be most popular female costume this year.

I know we're about a month away from October but Halloween it will be here before you know it. It's never too soon to get your costume together. A special effects artist out of Los Angeles is going viral is going viral for making a terrifying 'Karen' Halloween mask. Jason Adcock, the designer thinks that this is the year of the Karen. As a costume designer it's important to know what's trending and what will be hot each year and Jason believes he's honed in on the perfect costume.

"I have seen many Karen’s in the wild and I think I got her pretty spot on." Jason Adcock, Creator

The latex masks are available right now on Etsy. You don't have to go to a store and ask for a manager.