UPDATE: 4:45 PM -

As of this writing, Eastern Dutchess County Fire & Rescue (EDCFR) is reporting that gas has now officially been shut off. Due to the nature of the explosion, fire departments needed to wait for the all-clear from gas and electric companies before they could begin extinguishing fires that spread to surrounding brush.

As of 4:35 EDCFR reported that they were finally able to begin extinguishing the flames caused by the explosion.

UPDATE: 3:45 PM -

The Town of East Fishkill has shared that traffic lights are out on route 82, near this afternoon's fire incident. They are encouraging drivers to be patient and follow signage.

As of 3:45 PM, the Dutchess County Sherrif's Office shared that they have launched their unmanned aircraft unit and currently have multiple drones near the Route 82 incident in the area of Lake Walton Road.

While some are still unable to return to their homes, local establishment Hopewell Inn has posted they are welcoming the community to their air conditioning, games, and a special half-priced menu until the situation is under control.

UPDATE: 3:18 PM -

According to the Town of East Fishkill, "

All Worley Homes residents may return to their homes. Fire apparatuses are setup around the area. The Police and Fire Departments are on the scene.

All Crest Court and Town Road residents are to remain evacuated until further notice."

A little after 1 PM on Tuesday, September 3rd, a frightening fire broke out in the Old Hopewell area of East Fishkill. The incident is currently ongoing.

Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue (EDCFR) posted the ongoing incident on Facebook sharing that the fire is believed to have been started as a result of a natural gas leak/explosion.

Fire and Road CLosures in East Fishkill, NY

The Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue page shared minute-by-minute updates regarding the frightening fire that broke out not too far from the Lake Walton Stewarts Shop. The page shared that the fire caused flames up to 100 feet in the air.



The EDCFR also shared that at the start of the fire, no buildings had been involved. However, evacuations have been announced for some surrounding areas by the Town of Fishkill.

EDCFR went on to share that "Multiple high tension lines down reported pipeline explosion in the area." Both Central Hudson and Con Ed are on the scene according to EDCFR.

Our communications contact at Central Hudson confirmed:

"Central Hudson has crews on the scene that are responding and investigating to determine a possible cause." Avoid These Areas in East Fishkill

The Town of East Fishkill is advising residents to stay away from the following areas as roads have been closed in order to get the fire under control:

- Route 82/Palen Road

- Route 82/Royal Carting

- Old Hopewell/All Angels

- Lake Walton/Brown Road

Some businesses in the area like Joe's Dairy Bar are closed for the day considering the hazards surrounding today's incident. Joe's Dairy Bar shared this video of the incident:



Evacuation Updates in East Fishkill

UPDATE: 2:02 PM - The Town of East Fishkill has advised, "Due to the sub station fire, we are asking all residents that live within the immediate area of Crest Court including Worley Homes, please evacuate your home."

Some including the East Fishkill Community Library are reporting power outages likely as a result of the investigation into the fire.

The Sherrif's office is reportedly on the scene with a drone according to Eastern Dutchess County Fire & Rescue. We will be sure to update this post as more develops.