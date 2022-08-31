East Fishkill Approves More Food Trucks Despite Major Drama

Who knew food trucks would be such a heated issue?

One thing no one can argue about is that the Hudson Valley has a ton of options and great places to eat at. Whether you're stopping at a regular restaurant or a food truck, you can pretty much find any kind of food you want.

However, there's been some issues lately in Dutchess County about food trucks and when/where they can operate. The good news is a few new food trucks are going to be spending time in the area and there will be a very unique mix of food choices.

What food trucks will be coming to East Fishkill?

According to the Town of East Fishkill, there is a list of food trucks that will be able to operate in the area and the times have been listed for when they can operate. All food trucks must be permitted to operate in the town.

DONUTS FOR DAYS:

You can find the truck at 2670 Route 52 on Sundays from 9 am-4 pm. I can only imagine how amazing that truck must smell...

TWISTED SISTER ICE CREAM TRUCK:

Ice cream anyone? The truck will be out on Thursdays at 2670 Route 52 from 4 pm-7 pm. Ice cream is good any time of day.

THE CLUCK TRUCK CORP:

Looking for lunch? The Cluck Truck will be out on Thursdays at 2670 Route 52 from noon-7 pm.

THE DOG HOUSE:

The name says it all. You can the truck on Tuesdays at 2670 Route 52 from noon-7 pm.

THAILICIOUS CATERING INC:

Their permit has been approved and more information is expected to come out on when/where they can operate.

I'm already planning my stops at all of these. If you plan on going, send us a picture on the station app of what you get to eat.

