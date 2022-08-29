How Can You Easily Change the Gender on Your NYS Drivers License?

Do you need to change your gender on your New York State Drivers License? For some people, this is a hugely important thing. The goal is to be able to feel more like themselves and to have a government ID that also verifies who they are.

So, how do you do it? Do you have to walk into the DMV, fill out tons of papers, and then wait for someone to finally rubber stamp it after you tell your personal story? No, that is not at all how you can do it. Keep reading.

So who can change their gender on their New York State Drivers License?

481010529 Hailshadow loading...

Well, anyone can change it. If you are changing from male or female to X, you can do it online. If you are getting a license for the first time, you will need to (as you do for any driver's license or non-driver ID) to this in person at a Department of Motor Vehicles across the state.

Get our free mobile app

So, I want to change my gender to X, and get a new photo for my New York State license?

NYS DMV NYS DMV loading...

If you want to change your gender marker and get a new photo, you will need to do that in person at your local NYS DMV. If you are changing your name, as well as your gender status, then you will also need to do that in person at a DMV, and fill out the proper forms. What transactions can you do online at the DMV, without going to an office? Click here.

Is it legal for you to carry these things in your car in New York State? Find out!

Is It Legal to Carry These Things in the Hudson Valley? Answers To Your Questions About What's Legal to Carry﻿

Did you ever play any of these car games as a kid?

Car Games We Played as Kids on Road Trips and Vacations Summer road trips and vacations when I was a kid always meant we would load up on stuff to keep us busy in the car. Car games were the best to keep you busy on a long trip. These 6 were the ones we playing in my car growing up.

Here are 9 things you might want to have in your car every Spring!