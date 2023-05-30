Dutchess County Welcomes New Pickleball Courts

The pickleball craze has made itself comfortable in the Hudson Valley.

Everywhere you look you see the addition of new pickleball courts and folks picking up the tennis-like game. And it looks like Poughkeepsie is getting 4 more courts.

Quiet Cove Pickleball Courts

Dutchess County Government announced on social media that Quiet Cove Park, in Poughkeepsie, is now home to 4 Pickleball courts. Following the Memorial Day Holiday on Tuesday, May 30th, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the new courts.

According to USAPickleball.org, a Pickleball court is the same size as a "doubles badminton court" at 20x44 feet. They add:

In pickleball, the same court is used for both singles and doubles play. The net height is 36 inches at the sidelines and 34 inches in the middle. The court is striped similar to a tennis court with right and left service courts and a 7-foot non-volley zone in front of the net (referred to as the “kitchen”). Courts can be constructed specifically for pickleball or they can be converted using existing tennis or badminton court.

Dutchess County isn't the only county in the Hudson Valley getting new courts. Orange County announced new courts last week, but the community wasn't too pleased.

Orange County, NY Pickleball Court Drama

Orange County Government announced that Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery would be getting in on the Pickleball fun too. They shared that 4 new courts would be ready to play on by mid-August of 2023.

However, many Orange County residents were upset about the location of the courts noting that they were far too close to the horse ring at Thomas Bull Memorial Park. They cited possible dangerous situations as pickleball balls leaving the court and landing in the horse ring.

Orange County Government has yet to respond to those displeased with the pickleball courts.

