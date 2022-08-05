Dutchess County Sheriff Held Free Active Shooter Training
It is sad that we need these life-saving instructions but a lot has changed in the last 20 years. Whether they are at a mall, school, movie theater, or store, many people in America unfortunately now live in constant fear.
The definition that many organizations use to describe a mass shooting is when there are four or more victims in the incident. Experts estimate that there are over 300 million guns in America and it seems like the list of tragic mass shootings continues to grow.
There are people who have actually calculated your odds of being in a mass shooting. Instead of living your life in fear based on unreliable statistics, it is better to be prepared. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Department is doing what they can to help put your mind at ease and help you have the knowledge and skills needed should you find yourself in an active shooter situation.