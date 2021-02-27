Dutchess County Millennials, Remember Club Soda?

If you were a pre-teen, middle schooler in the early 2000's in the Hudson Valley, I'm about to unlock a (most likely, embarrassing) memory for you.

As I was driving up Route 9 north in Fishkill earlier this week, I was stopped at the light that's right in front of Splashdown Beach. I started daydreaming a little bit and my eyes found the old Estelle & Alfonso Performing Arts Complex sign.

I started reminiscing about my first gymnastic classes as a child and how nervous I would be for the recitals in front of my friends and family.

And then, my heart sank and a wave of embarrassment rushed over me. My cheeks got hot and I looked around to make sure no one was looking at me. All because I remembered...Club Soda.

If you were in 6th,7th, or 8th grade in the early 2000's and living in Dutchess County, you most likely spent a Friday night dancing to Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" at "Club Soda." It was an exclusive club for teens to dance and have fun with their friends, safely, but without Mom and Dad watching like a hawk.

It's just as cheesy as it sounds. Girls would put on their best outfits from dELIA*s and the boys would bathe in Abercrombie & Fitch's "Fierce" cologne before they showed up.

As I'm writing this I CLEARLY remember wearing pleather pants and a yellow dElia*s shirt with the monkey on the front. OOF.

I'm losing my mind over here thinking about trying to dance with my middle school crushes. The second-hand embarrassment is through the roof for me right now.

Apparently, Club Soda was open as recently as 2013. Did you party at Club Soda?