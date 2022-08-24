Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair

With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.

2022 Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY

There's almost too many activities to county at the Dutchess County Fair. From pig racing and frisbee dogs to action sports demonstrations and a wild west show, you can keep yourself busy every hour of the day. The main attraction for many families, though, are the rides. Parents who made an online purchase of ride wristbands were recently reminded of the correct way to redeem their online purchase to avoid missing out on any fun.

Ride Wristbands at the Dutchess County Fair

"If you’ve bought ride-all-day wristbands, all persons getting a wristband must be present to have wristbands put on by Powers Midway crew", their post began. "You can’t take wristbands and put them on your children. Just want you to be prepared ahead of time!", they reminded fair-goers. Check out more info, including pick-up locations, below.

Dutchess County Fair Ride Wristband Details

The Dutchess County Fair reminded all attendees that the ride wristbands can be picked up at the reception center in the midway. Families that purchased vouchers for multiple days are asked to notify midway employees they have multi-day vouchers and they can elect how many to redeem at one time. Displaying the barcode for redemption on your phone is fine too instead of printing them out.

Many residents expressed gratitude at the early heads-up. "Thank you for announcing this ahead of time. Last year we hiked all the way over for the bands for our two kids in strollers", said a Dutchess County resident. There's also our state fair kicking off today- check out more details below!

