Dutchess County Fair Introduces Fair Food Weekends

So maybe fair season isn't a wash after all.

Back in June, we were hit with the devastating news that there would be no summer county fairs in the Hudson Valley. The Ulster County Fair, Orange County Fair and Dutchess County Fair all announced that due to COVID-19 concerns they would not be opening this summer.

We weren't too surprised, but it still hurt to hear.

Then across the U.S., we started seeing Fairs do drive-thru food fair events. For example, The Big E in Massachusetts was offering a drive-thru menu so fair-goers could enjoy fair staples like their super-popular Big E Cream Puffs and Big Eclairs.

Well, it looks like our friends at the Dutchess County Fair are on board.

Starting Friday, July 16th you can enjoy a taste of the Dutchess County Fair. They announced on Facebook that they will be hosting Fair Food Weekends.

You can head to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck on July 17th, 18th and 19th and the following weekend on July 24th, 25th, and the 27th, and grab food from some of your favorite concession stands.

Burger Works, Butcher Boys, Charhouse Grill and Mexican Cafe will all be on hand to give us a slice of summertime.

No word yet on what else will be available, but we're hoping there's some sort of 4H milkshake somewhere on the Fairgrounds.

Gates for Fair Food Weekends open at 11 AM and stay open until 7PM.

What foods are you going to try during Fair Food Weekends? We'll see you at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds!