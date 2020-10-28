Dunkin’ Could Be Sold Off As Part Of An $8.8 Billion Deal

Dunkin' Brands, the parent company of Dunkin' could soon be sold as part of an $8.8 billion deal. The New York Times reports a possible transaction is on the table for Inspire Brands who owns Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and other well-known establishments to purchase the popular coffee destination. Dunkin' Brands also owns more than 8,000 Baskin Robbins ice cream shops.

The reality is you probably won't notice many changes locally if the sale goes through. Dunkin' is available at approximately 21,000 locations across 60 countries and all are franchised to local and regional owners. Despite the stock market dropping 650 points Monday, Dunkin Brands rose 16% percent to $103 per share according to Market Watch.

Dunkin's website states they were founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, and have grown exponentially since. They just went public back in 2011 and in recent years have begun expanding more on the West Coast although there are some states that still don't have any locations.

The Times reports Dunkin' Brands confirmed Sunday that preliminary talks were ongoing and there was still no guarantee that a deal would be reached. There will be no more comments on the matter by either company until any kind of resolution is reached. In September of 2018, Dunkin' dropped the 'Donuts' from their name to focus more on beverages and sandwiches although donuts remained on the menu.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Flashback to December of 2016, Saturday Night Live had some fun with a skit on Dunkin' starring actor Casey Affleck.