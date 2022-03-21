New Drug Task Force Tip Line For Dutchess County, NY

The public can use it to help out law enforcement.

According to sources, drug use and overdoses have been continuing to increase and get worse in our area. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has created a new tip line that the public can use to help and assist local law enforcement. With it, they can provide information on drug activity in Dutchess County and this will be all done confidentially.

Why has a Dutchess County Drug Task Force been created?

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Facebook page explained that in 2021, there were more than 105 deaths in the county that were directly related to drug overdoses. The Drug Task Force works very hard to investigate the suspects related to these cases and those who have contributed to deaths.

How do you help?

If you or someone you know has information about someone selling drugs, you can contact the confidential tip line by email or phone.

Email: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com

Phone: (845)-463-6040

Who is involved in this?

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has investigators from multiple departments including The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, City of Beacon Police Department, Town of Hyde Park Police, Town of East Fishkill Police, City of Poughkeepsie Police, and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

This kind of stuff can be scary and it's why having resources for it is very important. Thank you to the Dutchess County Law Enforcement Agencies for creating this and keeping our county safe.

Speaking of law and order, here are some laws in New York that people might not know and some unsolved crimes that have happened:

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.