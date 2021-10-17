Drug Take Back Day, Where Can You Drop Off Drugs in Hudson Valley

So you might think to yourself, 'Why should I give back the prescription drugs that I have stashed in the cupboard?' Good question. If there is a drug that you are taking, that has been prescribed by your doctor, that is not what we are talking about here.

What National Drug Take Back Day is all about, is encouraging you to go through that same cupboard and get out any old prescriptions, for ailments that you no longer have. Or maybe you had a procedure and still have a few of those prescribed pain pills in the back of the shelf? Those are what you are being asked to turn in.

Scroll to find out where you can bring old prescriptions:

Turn them in before they get into the wrong hands. There are several statistics about people of all ages going through medicine cabinets at their friends house, and helping themselves to prescription medication, and even some people overdosing on them.

To prevent this from happening, you can bring these old prescriptions to many drop-off locations, located throughout New York State. There are even many places that will accept these prescriptions all year long, like your local sheriff or police department, or even your local pharmacy.

Next time you get a prescription filled ask at the pharmacy counter if they have a drug take back program, or if they know where you can bring the old bottles.

National Drug Take Back Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

While there is a national day, there are many places in New York State where you can bring the prescriptions too, here is a locator.

Pro Tip from the DEA website:

Scratch out all identifying information on the prescription drug to make it unreadable. This will help to protect your identity and the privacy of your personal health information.

These Places Need to Be Open 24 Hours

Best Places to Live New York

Gas in New York Reach Highest Price in 7 Years, Expected To Climb

The Capital Regions Best Fried Chicken [RANKED] On our quest to determine the Capital Region's best fried chicken, we turned to GNA Nation. The votes are in and here are the 5 best restaurants for fried chicken in the area according to YOU!