Drive-Thru Only Grocery Store Opens in the Hudson Valley

A brand new store, with a new way of shopping, is open in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, March 22, Farm Stores announced their Wappingers Location had officially opened. The announcement was made on Facebook. The store is at 8 New Hackensack Road, in Wappingers Falls. The store is drive-thru only. Since we're still in the COVID-19 pandemic, this business model could become the way of the future.

In August 2020 we reported the plans for the store to open in the Hudson Valley. According to a Facebook post, Farm Stores is set to open a location in the Hudson Valley. Farm Stores is a drive-thru convenience store. According to their website, Farm Stores carries a variety of items like fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and household items. You never leave your car!

Besides the Hudson Valley, the closest open location is in Florida. Florida the state, not Florida, New York. But there are many planned locations for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and even in Long Island. Rumor has it that Farm Stores will also open another location in the Hudson Valley soon.

Shopping at the story could be a little confusing for your first time. Since it's drive-thru only, you stay right in your car and someone comes out to take your order. Soon, there will be an app to order ahead of time. Keep reading to learn exactly how to shop at the first drive-thru-only store in the Hudson Valley.