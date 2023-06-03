Revolting: This Hudson Valley Town is Sick of Your Crap

When it comes to dog crap, one Hudson Valley town is putting their foot down... and then they're realizing they just stepped in more dog crap.

The town of Rosendale, NY in Ulster County is home to many exciting destinations and activities. From the International Pickle Festival to the gorgeous train trestle high above Route 213 (below), there's something for everybody. An excess of dog droppings, however, has led the town to stand up for itself.

Too Much Dog Poo in Rosendale, NY

"The Town of Rosendale has received several complaints about people not picking up after their dogs at the Recreation Center... We would like to remind everyone dogs are not permitted near the playground area", read a recent Facebook post from the Town of Rosendale. The post, which has been shared numerous times, was a reminder that no matter how many improvements are made to public areas, it's often the public who determine its success.

Improvements to the Rosendale, NY Recreation Center

The Rosendale Recreation Center (whose public pool will open June 24th), has seen many new additions in recent months. A new fitness court opened at the end of 2022 (below), offering free outdoor fitness to residents of all ages, and there's even a plan for new community center signage.

The Town of Rosendale's commitment to its residents is admirable, and many Rosendalians (that's a word, right?) agree that it's not too much to ask for public spaces to be free of dog crap. "People just don’t care about others, It is so sad. Just be pick up after you animals and kids. I’m sure everyone’s parent taught them this as a child", lamented one commenter.

