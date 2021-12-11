Ultimate Hudson Valley Gift Guide for Dog Lovers

At times, picking out a gift for someone can be a challenge. I always wonder if it is something that they will like, wear or even use. Typically, I think of items that I have received as gifts, a service that I love, or a suggestion.

Even more so during the holidays, we may find it stressful to give to all of the special people in our lives. However, it's the magic of the holiday season, the time we spend together, and the little things that really make it the most wonderful time of the year.

It truly is easier to purchase someone a gift for any occasion when you know them well enough, or even things that they would like. I love cats and anything cat-themed so my friends, family, and sometimes secret Santa know exactly what to get me.

It's thoughtful gifts like this that make me smile. My friends put together a cat lovers gift box with a shirt, candle, socks, frame, toys, and more. I know folks who also treat their dogs as children and purchase them everything under the sun.

It's possible for us to shop locally, give back to the community, and provide a thoughtful gift to the people who mean the most to us this holiday season.

Here's the Hudson Valley gift guide for dog lovers that will surely bring a smile to their face, maybe the pup too!

Yearning Wild Treats & Chews, Hudson Valley

What pup doesn't completely drool when they hear the word "treat"! I used to spell out the word to my parents so that my dog Frankie wouldn't know exactly what I was talking about. This small family business is located in the Hudson Valley. They take pride in having minimal ingredients in their dog treats. Yearning Wild Treats & Chews also have handmade rope toys and all-natural chews. Their holiday stocking would be the cutest way to add in goodies for your pup.

Shop for your fur-baby here.

Pause Dog Boutique, Rhinebeck

Dog boutiques are so cute and unique. Pause Dog Boutique takes pride in providing unique and good-quality products for pups and their owners. They enjoy making their space fun and involving the community as well. Be sure to get your pup a new collar, bed, health and wellness products, and organic treats. Their t-shirts that say "Best Dog Dad Ever" completely melt my heart along with themed bandanas for your fur-baby.

Check out their shop here.

Love Thy Beast, Hudson

I love seeing more pet-related shops and boutiques in the Hudson Valley. Since 2012, Love Thy Beast has been bringing dog accessories and outfits into many pups' lives. Their merchandise is designed not only for pets but for their owners too. From totes to jackets and more, you may forget who you were shopping for upon arrival. Check out their probiotic shampoo and fleece dog shirts on the site.

Take a peep at their collection and more here.

These Hudson Valley gifts for dog lovers are so unique and thoughtful. Which one was your favorite? Share with us below, happy shopping!