It's not a pretty sight and it looks like a ghost town. Someone posted a video walkthrough of a place in Newburgh known as "Crack Alley" and it's exposing some hard truths about the city.

What's Newburgh really like? Most people will tell you that it's a great place if you know what places and streets to avoid. Why is that and what are those streets? We may have found one.

Newburgh does have a dark side and you're naïve if you ignore it or even defend it.

There's a video tour of a dangerous neighborhood in Newburgh once infamously known as "Crack Alley" that's getting a lot of attention.

There are many great things about Newburgh. People love to share the beauty on social media. Instagram is loaded with pictures and videos of delicious food and cocktails from amazing restaurants, historical landmarks and beautiful architecture.

There are also some things that are not so pleasant about Newburgh and someone on YouTube decided to share their experience.

In the 1988's, "Crack Alley" was supposedly a name given to 3 blocks near South Street. This specific video captures the intersection of First St and Lander St.

Just how dangerous is Newburgh?

According to crime statistics shared on Neighborhood Scout, Newburgh, New York is the 36th most dangerous city in America for its size and population. Newburgh ranked right behind Compton.

They also shared some staggering odds of falling victim to either a property or violent crime while in the city. Their data shows that you have a 1 in 41 chance of having a property crime like theft, arson or vandalism committed against you. They also claim you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you.

Take a look at this video.

