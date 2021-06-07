Disturbing Conjuring Sequel Took Place Near the Hudson Valley

Who would have thought that one of Ed and Lorraine Warren's most sinister supernatural cases took place just a short drive from my house?

I love watching scary movies and not just during the month of October. I fiend for them all year round. When I heard they were making a 3rd Conjuring movie I was extremely excited as I loved the first two films.

The films revolve around a married couple who hunt down supernatural phenomenon and exercise demons. I had no idea that most of Ed and Lorraine Warren's cases occurred here on the east coast and a short drive from the Hudson Valley. The most notable stories took place in New York and Connecticut. The Warren's house has been turned into a museum and displays many of their demonic findings that they have collected over the years.

The Amityville Horror took place on Long Island. The killer recently died inside of a Hudson Valley Prison. The famous haunting that took place in the Snedeker house inspired the film, A Haunting in Connecticut and was inspired by event that took place in Southington which is just under two hours from the Hudson Valley.

Though I am a fan I do approach these movies with a sense of skepticism. However, this latest film seemed more real and much more disturbing. The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It isn't like the other films. It may feel that way because it was centered around a real killing and one that took place so close to home at that.

I won't spoil the film is based on a real case that was nicknamed "The Devil Made Me Do it" Case. The incident occured in Brookfield Connecticut and the famous trial took place in Connecticut's Superior Court Danbury.

Lizzie Borden's Maplecroft Is Back on the Market in Fall River, Massachusetts