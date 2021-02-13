Discover Forest Bathing with The Mohonk Preserve

I don't think I have been on a local hiking trail since sometime last Fall. I have been meaning to get out and enjoy a Hudson Valley winter trail, but now that we got some significant snow I may have to wait until Spring. It's not that I am only a fair weather hiker but I don't snow shoe or cross country sky.

So, if you are like me and you are waiting to head out on the trail when the weather is a bit more friendly may I suggest a virtual event instead that will have you enjoying nature from the warmth of the indoors. One of the reason we hike trails and walk in the woods is for the way it makes us feel. That is the subject of the Mohonk Preserve's virtual event DIY Forest Bathing with Jane.

Andy Nowack / ThinkStock

Much like we do when we go to the beach to soak up the sun, walking through the woods and letting the essence of the forest set in can have a real benefit. On February 18, 2021 you can join Jane Dobson to explore how you can deepen your connection with our Hudson Valley woods. This is a virtual program which is free but there is a suggested donation of $10. Your donation will support the Mohonk Preserve's environmental education scholarship program.

catolla

If you are ready to discover Forest Bathing put this event on the calendar and maybe even invite s few friends to join you on the couch for this outdoor experience.

