Did You Know West Point is the Oldest Occupied Military Post?

It's pretty incredible that the oldest occupied military post in the country is right in our backyard.

I did a little digging to see all of the incredible things that have gone on at West Point, and I found some really interesting stuff.

According to Wikipedia:

Location, Location, Location

Due to it's location on the Hudson River, West Point provided an incredible defense during the Revolutionary War.

George Washington backed this up by saying how West Point was used as an important and strategic position during the Revolutionary War.

The United States Military Academy

During the 1800s, the United States Military Academy was created here at West Point and it holds a pretty special title, it is the countrys oldest service academy.

Post Revolution

At one time West Point was used to hold cannons and other military property.

