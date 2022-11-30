We are rolling into a new month of fun and activities in the Hudson Valley. We have Santa breakfasts and Lights, Parades and displays, tree lighting, and more. Get ready for some busy holiday weekends as we close out 2022 in the Hudson Valley.

During the holidays, it is fun to gather with friends and go to events that celebrate the season. Peace Love & Lights at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts along with The Wonderland of Lights in Rhinebeck, New York are just a few of the holiday events you can take in over the next few weeks.

Hudson Valley Events in December

December 1 - Pets Alive Yappy Hour at City Winery at 23 Factory Street in Montgomery, New York. On the first Thursday of every month Pets Alive will be in the warm and cozy Falls Room at City Winery from 4 pm - 6 pm with adoptable dogs. City Winery donates a portion of its proceeds for Happy Hour to Pet Alive at these events.

December 4, 11, and 18 - Holiday Hunt in the Mansion at Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie, NY. A family-fun hunt for sugar plums, eight tiny reindeer, golden pinecones, and more, hidden in the holiday-festooned rooms of Locust Grove's historic mansion! Kids and family are welcome at this special scavenger hunt themed "A Visit from St. Nicholas". Plus you get to enjoy 20 decorated trees on display! The Holiday Hunt lasts about 45 minutes and includes rooms on three different floors of the mansion. Holiday Hunt is most suitable for kids ages 4 and older and their caregivers. This is a Ticket Event that starts each day at 12 PM.

December 10 - Marlboro Hose Co., 7th Annual Santa Run. Starting at 1:00 PM, Santa will be appearing in a few different locations in town on the fire truck. Santa's ride starts at the Marlboro Elementary School. Then Santa will ride through the village of

Marlboro on various streets until 3:30 PM.

December 11 - Breakfast with Santa at the Washingtonville Fire Department. The Monell Engine Company is at 89 East Main Street. Come hungry and ready to tell Santa if you have been naughty or nice. Breakfast starts serving at 7:30 AM and runs until 11:30 AM.

December 17 - Winter Solstice Celebration at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall invites you to celebrate the longest night of the year from 4 PM to 6 PM. The winter solstice has long been observed in many cultures around the world. There is a scavenger hunt for the hidden Yule Log and then cheer on the lengthening days with a warm fire and traditional warm beverage. Admission: HHNM Members: Members: $12 Adults, $10 Children Not-yet Members $10 Adults, $8 Children.

