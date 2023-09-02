The Hudson Valley Can Soon Scream For Less Than A Dollar Ice Cream

You know the old saying: I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream, but for the purpose of this announcement, we're making a minor change that here in the Hudson Valley, we'll all be screaming for discount ice cream, because quite frankly, I'm not sure if I can find something that rhymes with blizzard.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Dairy Queen Announces 85¢ Blizzards For Two Weeks

In honor of the rollout of their fall themed blizzard menu, a popular spot with several locations across the Hudson Valley has announced a major discount on their signature item.

From September 11th through September 24th only, Dairy Queen locations will be serving up Blizzard Treats for less than $1.00, just 85¢ each! If you're wondering where they got 85¢ from, 1985 is the year the Blizzard was first introduced!

Dairy Queen Dairy Queen loading...

Those looking to take advantage of the 85¢ deal will need to have the DQ App, and redeem between 9/11 and 9/24.

DQ Fall Blizzard Launch

Even though Fall doesn't officially start for a few more weeks, DQ did begin rolling out their limited-time only fall flavored menu as of August 28th, and in their press release, shared the following:

The new Fall Blizzard Menu is here to help you embrace fall with full fervor!

Dairy Queen Getty Images loading...

The menu still includes the standard Blizzard favorites, the seasonal return of classic Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, and some new items that fall under the 'Royal Blizzard Treat' category:

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat: Pumpkin pie pieces blended with world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.

Pumpkin pie pieces blended with world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg. Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat: Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.

Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve. Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Cheesecake pieces and fudge covered salty caramel pieces blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.

Cheesecake pieces and fudge covered salty caramel pieces blended with world-famous DQ soft serve. OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat: OREO® Cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ soft serve garnished with whipped topping.

OREO® Cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ soft serve garnished with whipped topping. REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat: REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups and graham blended with our world-famous vanilla soft serve to Blizzard perfection and garnished with whipped topping.

REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups and graham blended with our world-famous vanilla soft serve to Blizzard perfection and garnished with whipped topping. Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat: Strawberry and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.

Strawberry and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ soft serve. New! Royal REESE’S® Fluffernutter Blizzard Treat: REESE’S® candies and peanut butter swirled with world-famous vanilla soft serve, complete with an irresistible marshmallow center.

The official press release and info about the 85¢ offer can be found here.

The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors.