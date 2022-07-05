Crew Needed for Movie Being Shot in Dutchess County

Have you always wanted to get into the movie business, but not be in front of the camera? Have you always been intrigued by what goes on behind the scenes in the movie industry? You see a lot of casting calls these days in the Hudson Valley, now that we’re unofficially Hollywood on the Hudson. But those opportunities are always for extras and people to actually be in the films. How do you get a job behind the scenes?

Crew Call for August in the Hudson Valley

Right now there is a great opportunity out there for those of you who are interested in working as part of the crew of a film, not as part of the cast. There has been a “Crew Call” announced for a low-budget movie being filmed in Eastern Dutchess County from Aug. 2 - Aug. 31. The film is called “A Paracosm", and according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, it centers around an apathetic ex-college athlete that runs an AirBnB upstate alongside an imaginary, terminally ill mother figure in a coming of age story that is equal parts dark comedy and magical realism. Interested?

The movie is looking to hire these positions. Gaffer, key grip, best boy electric, best boy grip, first AC, second AC, art director, make-up artist, and covid compliance officer. Pay rates vary depending on the position. Those are quite a few positions requiring a variety of talents. Could one of them be just right for you?

If you are available for the month of August, have no problem getting to eastern Dutchess County, and feel that you are right for one of the open crew positions, contact nicolasralvo@gmail.com with your work resume and samples. Good luck.

